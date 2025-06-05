3 Observations on Jaguars Releasing Keilan Robinson
The Jacksonville Jaguars have not been shy about moving on from the previous regime's investments, and it continued this week with the release of running back Keilan Robinson.
So, what do we make of Robinson's release? We break it down below.
The writing was on the wall after the draft
It always seemed like Robinson was going to be on the bubble for the Jaguars' new staff, and this became even more evident when the Jaguars drafted Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen in the 2025 NFL Draft. With those rookies and entrenched veterans like Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, it was tough to see a spot for a fifth running back.
Injuries played a big part in Robinson's departure as well. He has been healthy all offseason, but an injury during training camp last year limited him to six games. By the time he was healthy, the season was lost and the Jaguars didn't seem all that interested in giving him chances on offense. He was the victim of some bad circumstances, but that is what happens when there is a regime change.
This is unlikely to be the first 2024 draft pick to be moved on from
Robinson is the first recent Trent Baalke draft pick the Jaguars are moving on from, but it seems unlikely he will be the last. To be more specific, it seems unlikely he will even be the last member of the 2024 draft class who the new regime of James Gladstone and Liam Coen look to move on from before Week 1.
Other players whose spots seem, at best, undefined right now consist of De'Antre Prince, Javon Foster and Myles Cole. Foster might have the toughest path to making the roster after how many offensive linemen the Jaguars added. Either way, the 2024 class appears to be firmly on notice entering the final stretch of the offseason program.
Returner role is wide open
Considering how the Jaguars stacked the running back position during the draft process, the only way there really seemed to be a chance for Keilan Robinson to make the Jaguars' roster was as a return specialist. This is exactly the role he was drafted for and he never got much of a chance to show off his skills in 2025, but the Jaguars seemingly have other ideas.
With Robinson no longer an option as a returner, it remains a wide-open battle to see who might return kicks and punts for the Jaguars this season. Bhayshul Tuten and Parker Washington are interesting options right off the top of the list, and they could be the two favorites as the Jaguars wrap up their offseason program.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on Robinson @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on Robinson by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE