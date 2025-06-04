Liam Coen Reviews Progress of Jaguars' Rookies
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has not once been shy to say his team is ready to lean on their rookies.
And through the early stages of the offseason, it appears the rookies are getting ready for it as well.
Now that the rookie class has begun to settle in after over seven OTA practices and a two-day rookie minicamp, Coen is starting to see the progress he wants to see from the nine-player group and the undrafted free agents.
“A little bit. You can definitely see where some of those guys are working with the first group or even the second group," Coen said after Monday's OTA practice.
"You see some of those guys being thrust into some of these situations, whether it be because they earned those reps or some injuries in the backend, those guys are having to take some quality reps which has been great."
The Jaguars have done their part to ensure the rookies are able to hit the ground running, which has been an issue for Jaguars draft classes in past years.
That should, in theory, be in the past now that the Jaguars have a staff and front office that are in sync with how they want to deploy and onboard their rookie classes.
One part of the Jaguars' new onboarding plan for rookies has been a developmental period after each practice. Following the final period of the official practice, the rookies gather together for an additional post-practice period that is focused on development and hands-on coaching.
"Then they get a good developmental period going on right now where they are going to get about 10-15 plays everyday after practice," Coen said.
"You see those guys doing walk throughs on their own. I go down to lift in the weight room and they are in the indoor walking through. They’re are definitely trying to do the right things to help put them in a position to be successful.”
We will find out soon how impactful Jaguars rookies like Travis Hunter, Wyatt Milum, and Bhayshul Tuten are. But for now, the Jaguars appear to be pleased with the way their rookies have transitioned to the active roster amongst the veterans.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on the progress @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on the progress by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE