How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Jaguars vs. 49ers
The Jacksonville Jaguars have the ultimate chance to prove themselves this weekend, taking a road trip out west to attempt to take down the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers are returning starting quarterback Brock Purdy and, to this point, have been able to come out on top no matter who they have played. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has kept the offense afloat, while the defense has been much-improved under new defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.
“Yeah, and especially off the heels of Houston, because there are so many similarities there. Not just structurally, but the way they play. Their style of play is very similar to the group in Houston that we just played and so from a mindset, you know going into it before you even turn the tape on, it's going to be a physical, violent football game, and that's got to be our mindset going into every week," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday. "But especially these games that you know what their intent is in all three phases, which is to play physical and violent and get after you, and what we have to do to continue to take those steps as a team, and there's a little bit more, yeah, we've played against them a bunch."
"We definitely have, we played them last year in Tampa, so there are definitely some things you can draw back on a little, but also every year is a new year. Every team's a new team and it's just definitely interesting that you play them twice a year in LA so you get to kind of know each other, what are the routes that we like against their coverages, but then they also start to see those and combat that and so it's that chess match really in all three phases that we can kind of draw back on some experience, but try not to look too far behind.”
So, how can you watch the Jaguars vs. the 49ers? We break it down below.
Jacksonville Jaguars @ San Francisco 49ers
Location: Levi’s Stadium.
Date: Sunday, Sept. 28.
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX (check local listings)
Radio: 1010XL
Play-by-play announcer: Frank Frangie
Color commentator: Jeff Lageman
Sideline Reporter: Bucky Brooks
