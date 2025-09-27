Can Jaguars Unlock Explosive Offense against San Francisco 49ers?
The Jacksonville Jaguars need to find their groove on offense. They were able to get a much-needed win last week against the Houston Texans, but eked out just 17 points and a putrid 4-15 mark on third-down conversions.
They had better showings in the first two weeks, with 26 points in the season opener and 27 versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, but they still missed some key opportunities in those games that kept them from performing at full capacity.
That's been disappointing for the Jaguars' offense, but on the other hand, it does suggest that this attack could be much better with a bit of housekeeping and minor tweaks.
One aspect that's been totally absent for Jacksonville is explosive plays, largely due to Brian Thomas Jr.'s struggles in the early season. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has never been one to shy away from bombing it downfield, but he hasn't been able to connect with his wide receivers on deep attempts in 2025.
Can the Jaguars' offense rediscover its explosiveness?
Trevor Lawrence has had a handful of deep passing attempts in each game this season, steadily increasing his aggressiveness from week to week. In the opener against the Carolina Panthers, he had two throws that traveled 20 or more yards in the air. In Week 2 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, he had three. In his last game hosting the Houston Texans, he had four.
Unfortunately, not a single one of them was reeled in for a completion. That's obviously an issue, one that could sort itself out once the Jaguars' wide receivers stop dropping catchable passes at such an alarming rate and Brian Thomas Jr. returns to his normal self. Head Coach Liam Coen told Jacksonville media that he's seen some encouraging signs in this week's practices that could suggest some explosiveness on the horizon for this offense:
"I think we were a little kind of banged up early in the week, and just in terms of soreness, getting some of the soreness out playing two weeks of kind of down-to-the-wire ball in a physical game last Sunday. So, we tried to take care of these guys a little bit throughout the week, but man, they practiced hard again. I mean, they practiced their tail off."
"It was hot as heck out here, but they practiced hard. We did connect on a few down-the-field throws to some of those guys. That was nice to see, and like we've talked about, it has to occur in practice for it to truly come to life on Sundays. So, excited about the opportunity, have a lot of confidence in these guys to go out and make plays on Sunday.”
Time will tell if practice can turn into production for the Jaguars' offense against the San Francisco 49ers. They'll likely need a few chunk gains to keep the opposing defense on its toes.
