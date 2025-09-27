Fantasy Players Advised to Bench Jaguars' Star in Week 4
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't reached their offensive potential yet under Head Coach Liam Coen. While they've shown some encouraging signs amid a 2-1 start to the 2025 NFL season, this team hasn't lived up to the hype that came when they hired one of the best minds in football to reengineer their attack.
A lot of that is due to the ineffectiveness of the passing game so far, as they've been spectacular on the ground, clocking in at fifth in the league in yards through three games. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been relatively middling to begin his tenure with Coen, but his numbers are also weighed down by the struggles of his wide receiver corps.
The main culprit has been Brian Thomas Jr., who's severely underperforming compared to the lofty expectations he set for himself after an outstanding rookie campaign. However, he's not the only elite wideout talent that's failed to make an impact this year. Second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. has mostly been invisible in his offensive snaps.
Travis Hunter Jr. might have to be benched for fantasy Week 4
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to take Travis Hunter Jr. with the second-overall pick in hopes that he could be a dominant presence for them on both sides of the ball. So far, he hasn't lived up to the billing on either offense or defense, but he's steadily grown as a cornerback, in usage and impact.
The Jaguars are still waiting for him to become another elite target for Trevor Lawrence opposite of Brian Thomas Jr. With neither receiver meeting that standard, Jacksonville's passing game has been quite underwhelming. That's led NFL.com's Michael Florio to advise fantasy players to bench Hunter Jr. for Week 4's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers:
"Ugh, this one pains me. I truly think Hunter is an elite receiver prospect, but that belief doesn't score fantasy points. His offensive snaps have dropped from 62 percent to 60 percent to 53 percent last week. We also have seen his targets drop from eight to six to just two. He has been held to fewer than 35 receiving yards in each game."
"That is just unusable for fantasy football purposes. And this week, he draws the 49ers, who have yielded the sixth-fewest yards to receivers, allowing just one top-25 fantasy WR performance this season. While I think it is rookie breakout week... we need to see more usage before we can get Hunter back into starting lineups."
Hopefully, Hunter Jr. can prove this assessment a bit premature with a strong showing on offense in San Francisco. For now, though, it may be best to stash him in fantasy until he proves that he can be a consistent performer.
