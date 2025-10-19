Early Returns From Tyson Campbell Trade Comes Back to Bite Jaguars
13 days ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars were living good.
They were fresh off a win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football that should have been what propelled them into the next tier of franchises. They were 4-1 and there were no real signs of adveristy during the Liam Coen era.
But it is called the Not For Long league for long, and the Jaguars' smooth sailing days lasted exactly that long.
Since the Chiefs win, the Jaguars are 0-2 and have been outscored 55-19. Two different NFC West teams have steamrolled the Jaguars, culminating with a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and the first losing streak of the Coen era.
Insult to Injury
Insult got added to injury shortly after the Jaguars' loss on Sunday. In Tyson Campbell's second game with the Cleveland Browns since the Jaguars traded him for Greg Newsome following the Chiefs win, Campbell recorded a pick-six -- giving him as many touchdowns in Week 7 as the entire Jaguars offense.
The Jaguars are 0-2 since the Campbell trade for reasons that go far beyond Campbell, but that play alone gives the Browns better early returns than the Jaguars have gotten with Newsome so far.
There is plenty of time to go before this trade can be fully judged, but for at least today the Jaguars are on the wrong side of the equation. Newsome can change that, of course, with improved play moving forward. But to little fault of his own, the Jaguars' defense has been dissected through the air over the last two weeks.
The Jaguars do have faith that Newsome can become that player. But until he does, they will be viewed as the loser on this trade.
“I think anytime you just get to spend more time, there's more of a familiarity for Greg and he's a really bright guy and he is working hard at it. So, for him, really we'd love to see his progression and obviously get some more snaps in there because I think he has a much better feel of it, obviously more than he would've after two days (laugh) but he's done a great job with that, man," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said this week.
"He's been in there with [Secondary Coach] Ron Milus, [Assistant Defensive Backs Coach] Drew Lascari and Coach Perkins [Defensive Backs Coach Anthony Perkins]. He's been grinding and really with the other players, the players have done a great job. And he's been really, really professional in doing a ton of work, so I'm excited about getting him some more ops too.”
