Jaguars' Liam Coen On Expanding Travis Hunter's Usage
Back are the Jacksonville Jaguars, coming off a bye week as they prepare for a trip to the southwest to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. This is a key game for the Jaguars as they look to get their offense into rhythm and find consistency on the side of the ball that is specialized by head coach Liam Coen.
A critical part of the Jaguars' offense is rookie sensation and two-way player, Travis Hunter, who is a starting slot receiver on offense. With the need for more explosive playmaking ability and quality coverage in the defensive secondary, Coen hinted at an increased utilization of his star rookie.
Using the sample size for direction
Coen was asked on Monday, as the Jaguars returned to the building, about the seven-game sample size of Hunter's rookie season and if it helped determine how to utilize Hunter more efficiently. He said he thinks it has helped, especially as the chemistry between the rookie and quarterback Trevor Lawrence grew.
"I think you look at the end of the last game against the [Los Angeles] Rams with he and Trevor [Lawrence] building on a connection and making some plays towards the end of the game," Coen said. "Obviously, it was a little out of reach at the time, but you're still seeing competitive throws and catches in live action, which is something we've needed."
Coen wanted and remains convinced by seeing how much more of the workload Hunter can handle on either side of the ball. There are some arguments that he should play both sides of the field full-time, or at least most of all offensive and defense snaps combined; a tall task that Hunter seemingly has the capabilities for.
"You definitely look at how much more can he handle, how much more can we put him in a position to be successful on both offense and defense and what does that look like?" Coen said. "So, it definitely gave us an opportunity as a staff to look at how we can continue to use him."
When the Jaguars hit the field for their final 10-game stretch, the world will soon find out how Coen and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will deploy and utilize their uber-talented rookie.
