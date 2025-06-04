One Trade Target for the Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have surprised many with all the moves they have made this offseason.
New head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone have not been shy about getting all the players they wanted to this offseason, and some trades they made in the 2025 NFL Draft were bold. That is one thing many did not see coming from the Jaguars this offseason.
They want to get back to winning a lot of games for the franchise, and they have a lot of young talent to do it. Now, with the right coaching staff and the players buying in, they can do that in 2025 and compete in the AFC South.
Even with all the moves that the team has made, there is still one out there that can help them next season, and it adds another young, talented weapon on the offensive side of the ball.
Pro Football Network suggested that the Jaguars should trade for Raiders tight end Michael Mayer.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars made several changes to their offense this offseason, including trading wide receiver Christian Kirk and releasing tight end Evan Engram. The loss of Engram is notable because he posted a career-high 114 receptions and 963 yards in 2023. He was one of Trevor Lawrence’s preferred targets again in 2024 before his season was cut short after nine games," PFN said.
"With Engram in Denver, the Jaguars will rely on Brenton Strange to step up. Jacksonville selected Strange in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, so they have high hopes.
The Penn State product caught 40 passes for 411 yards and two scores on 53 targets, capitalizing on the increased opportunities he received after Engram went down. With that being said, he still has to prove himself to be a true TE1, and free agent signing Johnny Mundt isn’t enough to push him. Instead, the Jaguars should be inquiring about Las Vegas Raiders TE Michael Mayer.
A former second-round selection himself, Mayer has played meaningful snaps through two seasons in Las Vegas. He has 48 receptions, 460 yards, and two touchdowns on 72 targets during that span. Though Mayer is clearly talented and has shown flashes, he’s now expendable because the Raiders have a star-in-the-making in Brock Bowers, who’s coming off a historic rookie season.
Mayer will only be 24 when the 2025 season kicks off, and there’s likely still untapped potential there. Without a definitive No. 1 tight end in the picture, there’s a path for a larger role within the Jaguars’ offense."
