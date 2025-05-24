Make or Break Year for Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars have put together one of the best offseasons out of all the teams in the National Football League. The Jaguars have had a lot of turnover this offseason but it has put the franchise in the best position to be successful and get back to winning a lot of games.
The Jaguars now have a new head coach in Liam Coen and a new general manager in James Gladstone, who have put together on good roster, full of players that will buy into the culture they are trying to build in Jacksonville. And they also brought in players that they think will make the team better and will help them win games next season.
With that being said, it creates pressure on one key player for the Jaguars, and that is quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has not been the quarterback that many expected him to be coming out of college.
But he is still young and has never had a head coach with the offensive mind like Coen does. Lawrence is under pressure because if he does not improve, it may be time to start thinking about whether it is time to move on from Lawrence.
"I think he [Trevor Lawrence] is going to make it," said Nick Wright on "First Things First." "I love the receiving duo. And I think they had a good offseason. I thought just getting Trent Baalke out of the building was the best move Liam Coen could have made all year ... You guys act as if my belief in Trevor Lawrence, all the evidence from it, is all from high school or in college. And it is not."
"He had a 15 month stretch of conservatism. excellent football that included a playoff win ... There is an obvious line of demarcation. I did not just pick a random sample. It was when he got hurt. And last year he was bad. It is not make-believe that Trevor Lawrence, after a troubled rookie season, mid-way through year two, something clicked. He started to play great, and the team started playing great."
"They won a playoff game. Then they took that momentum in the next year and were playing to be first place in the conference in a game he got hurt. He has not been that player, and the team has not been that good since then. But that is not a small sample, that is not random, and that is not based on high school or Clemson. I know the player is in him, we've seen it ... I just need to see it this year."
