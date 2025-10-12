What Makes the Seahawks Challenging for Jaguars Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars want to make a statement. As they enter the sixth week of the season, they are the hottest team in football with a chance to maintain a significant winning streak ahead of their bye week in two weeks. Their offense hopes to continue improvements and consistency in their upcoming matchups.
One of those matchups is against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. Their defense could provide head coach Liam Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski with difficulties. The latter broke down those challenges earlier this week ahead of Sunday's matchup.
Limiting Leonard Williams
Once a top prospect in the 2015 NFL Draft, Williams remains an underrated force in the trenches, tallying 57 career sacks and maintaining his presence as a terrific player in the middle of the defensive line. Udinski explains that what makes Williams such a challenge is his toughness, strength, size, and speed entering his 11th season.
"Very, very, very difficult to match up with one-on-one," Udinski said. "I mean, even two-on-one double teams, his block recognition, run game, pass game, he poses issues, and he's another guy like we talked about last week who can line up inside, lines up a little bit wider, lines up a little bit tighter. So, a number of different techniques so all five of your offensive linemen could end up matched on him within one game."
Attacking the Seahawks run defense
"They do a phenomenal job, top to bottom," Udinski said of the Seahawks' run defense. Their unit is ranked third in rushing yards per game allowed and second in EPA per rush allowed, making this week's game arguably the most challenging for a terrific Jaguars run game that ranks fifth and seventh in those respective categories.
"They're a deep group, but they play hard. They come off the ball, they do a great job with their hands," Udinski said. "Like Leonard, their block recognition is phenomenal, really well coordinated in the run game with their fits and the rush. rush. So, they really do a great job collectively as the front, the guys on the line, as well as the linebacker unit.
"You can tell they’re coached tough and play hard in their discipline, that's a really tough combination to beat."
