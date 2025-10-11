Jaguars vs. Seahawks Roundtable: Preview, Predictions For Week 6 Battle
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to make yet another statement this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks, but to do so the Jaguars will need to be at their very best.
To give you our full comprehensive preview of Week 6, our team of writers has gotten together to give their predictions and weigh in on the game's biggest questions.
1) Will Jaguars be able to take advantage of banged-up Seahawks secondary?
John Shipley: That has to be the hope, right? The Jaguars had a good game throwing the ball last week against a good pass defense, and Trevor Lawrence scrambling more has helped unlock some of the unit's ceiling. There is nothing about this matchup that says the Jaguars should not be able to throw it all over the yard; if they can't, that is a big red flag.
Andy Quach: This could be the perfect time for Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter Jr. to announce themselves as an elite wide receiver duo in the NFL. The Seahawks' defense is overall pretty solid, but without cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon and safety Julian Love, all of whom were either limited or non-participants in Seattle's Thursday practice, the Jaguars should be able to take advantage downfield, the same way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did last week. Seattle's defense has especially struggled versus big, athletic wideouts like BTJ. I think he could use his encouraging performance in MNF's win over the Chiefs as a springboard into a full breakout this week.
Jared Feinberg: If they can’t, there is a serious issues for the Jaguars offense. It looked like a week against that Jacksonville, for all of their warts, are slowly turning the corner in their passing offense. Trevor Lawrence has a clutch performance against the Chiefs and against this Seahawks defense, I expect him to continue his progression and momentum.
2) Can the Jaguars slow down JSN?
John Shipley: That is the question of the game. Not many defenses have been able to do so, and the Jaguars' secondary will try to attempt without Tyson Campbell on the field and with Greg Newsome having just one practice under his belt. I think JSN gets his this weekend, and the Jaguars will just have to punch back.
Andy Quach: Welcome to Jacksonville, Greg Newsome II! Your first assignment? Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has firmly entrenched himself in the upper echelon of wide receivers this year. Good luck! Sam Darnold has already built an elite connection with JSN, and the Seahawks have been willing to move him across the formation to get him the rock by any means necessary. On the bright side, no matter where he goes, he'll be opposite with Newsome II, Travis Hunter Jr., or Jourdan Lewis, with Eric Murray and Andrew Wingard lurking over the top. I won't go as far to say that he'll have a bad day in Duval, but I don't think JSN will get 130+ yards again.
Jared Feinberg: Playing disciplined man coverage, backpedals, and zone spacing will be key for this Jaguars secondary. It will be fascinating to see how much of an impact new cornerback Greg Newsome II has, as well as Travis Hunter when he is on the field. Slowing down Smith-Njigba is always a tall task, but Jacksonville’s defense seems capable.
3) Score prediction?
John Shipley: This will be another one-score game, I think. The Jaguars have thrived in those scenarios since a Week 2 loss, and I think the toughness the Jaguars have shown against adversity comes up big here. Jaguars 27, Seahawks 24.
Andy Quach: I made the mistake of picking against the Jags last week, and boy, was I thrilled to be wrong. This team has consistently shown elite flashes game-to-game, and they finally got the offensive breakthrough they were waiting on from Trevor Lawrence versus the Chiefs. Jacksonville could capitalize on its momentum and put together a truly dominant outing in all three phases in another high-quality matchup with Seattle this week and really assert itself as a true contender this year. 31-24 Jaguars
Jared Feinberg: There could be some serious offensive firepower this week, but I’m not trustworthy of Sam Darnold in critical moments. The Jaguars defense is top of the league takeaways, and this is the type of game Darnold could revert to his old self. I’m a fan of the momentum Lawrence and Coen are having in the passing game, and I expect that to continue at home against the Seahawks. Jaguars 28, Seahawks 20.
