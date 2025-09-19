How Jaguars Rookie's Special Skill is Elevating the Offense
It came as a shock when the Jacksonville Jaguars traded Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles in return for a fifth- and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Many speculated that Bigsby could come in and play a larger role in this team's new offense under Head Coach Liam Coen, possibly emulating Rachaad White's responsibilities for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024.
While the draft capital they got in return was a solid gain — one that could get even better — there were other motivations for the Jaguars to make the deal. Some have surmised that Bigsby was unhappy sitting behind Travis Etienne Jr. on the depth chart, and his discontent clashed with the culture this team wanted to build in its new era.
Others have said that the trade was more of an endorsement of fourth-round rookie Bhayshul Tuten's potential than an indictment of Bigsby's capabilities. The former Virginia Tech Hokie showed why in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, totaling 74 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on just 10 touches. However, he's not the only young, promising running back on the Jaguars' roster.
LeQuint Allen Jr. is a weapon in the passing game
It was highly curious when the Jacksonville Jaguars carried four running backs on their active roster for their season opener against the Carolina Panthers. However, LeQuint Allen Jr. has quickly shown why the team took him in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, kept him as one of their 53 men, and felt comfortable trading away Tank Bigsby.
He's been quiet on the Jaguars' box scores, tallying just three carries for 20 yards and one catch for four yards so far through two games. However, he's been an absolute asset for Jacksonville's passing attack, according to Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski:
"LeQuint’s awesome in pass blocking... he will go out there and strike and is a physical guy who's not afraid of contact by any stretch of the imagination, obviously. Probably the opposite of afraid of contact. He almost embraces it. For a guy that size to be that physical and that aggressive is awesome to see."
"I don't know if that's normal for anybody to approach contact the way he does, but I know it's a lot of fun for me to watch and the rest of the guys to see it."
Udinski believes that Allen Jr.'s versatility significantly raises the ceiling on what he can do for the Jaguars' offense:
"What he's done in that protection game is exciting, but what he's done in the run game, too, in the pass game catching passes... Really, everything, the way he's embraced the offense, learning all of his different roles as a back who might not be the guy on first and second down, getting every carry has been a ton of fun. He comes to work with a smile on his face, a ton of energy. I wouldn't say he attacks his studying the same way, because it's not quite as physical as he does his pass protection, but he has the same enthusiasm for it, which is awesome."
