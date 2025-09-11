1 Reason Bigsby Trade Could Be Even Better Than Expected

#NFL TRADE#Eagles Acquire

RB Tank Bigsby

2025: $1.1M (non-gtd)

2026: $1.4M (non-gtd)#Jaguars Acquire

2026 5th Rd Pick*

2026 6th Rd Pick



The 5th rounder (from SF) conveys to a 4th if Bryce Huff secures 8 sacks in 2025.