1 Reason Bigsby Trade Could Be Even Better Than Expected
The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to make surprising moves. After an offseason filled with roster upgrades and a systemic overhaul, new general manager James Gladstone still wasn't satisfied, even after his team notched a dominant Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Shortly after the 2025 NFL season opener, Jacksonville traded away fan-favorite running back Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles. Coming into the campaign, some believed that Bigsby had shown enough in his second season last year to possibly overtake Travis Etienne Jr. to become the Jaguars' new lead rusher.
Instead, ETN had a stellar showing against the Panthers, totaling 156 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches, reasserting himself as not only Jacksonville's top backfield weapon, but also one of the premier young ball-carriers in the league. Between his reemergence and the presence of rookie running backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. behind Etienne on the depth chart, the Jaguars and Gladstone felt comfortable trading away Bigsby.
Jaguars' return package from Eagles better than it seems
It was always going to be tough to part ways with Tank Bigsby. Even after Travis Etienne Jr.'s impressive Week 1 and Bhayshul Tuten's stellar showing in training camp, Bigsby had garnered a large group of dedicated supporters due to his powerful running style and relentless energy despite the Jacksonville Jaguars' overall struggles as a team last season.
It made it a bit easier learning what the team would be getting back from the Philadelphia Eagles for his services. Jacksonville originally took Bigsby in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He struggled to make an impact in his first season, but showed some signs of life in Year 2. The Jaguars were able to flip him to the Eagles in return for a fifth- and a sixth-round selection in 2026.
That package could get even better, though. The fifth-rounder Jacksonville is getting from Philadelphia actually originally belonged to the San Francisco 49ers, which the Eagles acquired this past summer by trading Bryce Huff.
There were additional conditions to the deal. If Huff gets eight sacks this season for the Niners, that pick goes from a fifth-round selection to a fourth. That gave reason for Philly fans to root for Huff on his new team. Now, the Jaguars and their fans will be hoping that he racks up eight sacks this year — just not any on Week 4 against Jacksonville, of course. Huff didn't register one against the Seattle Seahawks in his first game with San Francisco, but he did play 26 snaps and had one pressure.
