Which Team Jaguars' Sniped When Taking Bhayshul Tuten
When the Jacksonville Jaguars took Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth-round of the 2025 NFL Draft, expectations and excitement were not hard to find.
Fast forward a few months and the optimism around Tuten has only increased as he has continued to make play after play for the Jaguars' offense.
And as it turns out, there should be little surprise Jaguars general manager James Gladstone was so smitten with him as a prospect -- because his mentor was just as infatuated.
Gladstone's Play
"He runs hard. His success rate is leading. It's the preseason. I don't want to get crazy about success rate just yet, but his success rate is leading other running backs in the NFL in terms of per play. And I actually kind of have a fun Bhayshu Tuten story," The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue said on the NFL Daily Podcast.
"Because James Gladstone, the GM for the Jaguars, man, he really p***** off his old boss and mentor, Les Snead, because that was a player the Rams had very, very high on their draft board, and James Gladstone also had him very, very high on their draft board."
Rodrigue is one of the top journalists in the NFL today and has spent several years leading the Rams' beat, often pulling back the curtain on Snead and his front office.
As a result, the often got a front-row seat for how Gladstone came up in the Rams' scouting department and what he now brings to Jacksonville -- and the same can be said about another former Rams employee in Jaguars head coach Liam Coen.
"Liam Coen was concerned at the start of camp about how many times Bhayshul Tuten had put the ball on the ground, aka fumbled the ball in practice, but he seems to have been cleaning that up in a big way," Rodrigue said. "And if he can keep it clean, he's going to be one of their lead players in no time. And I think he's just a really great fit for what they want to do with their run game."
Tuten will open the season as the Jaguars' No. 3 running back; but with some time and patience, he could become so much more.
