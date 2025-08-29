Which Underrated Aspect of Jaguars Led to Tim Patrick Trade
There are a lot of reasons the Jacksonville Jaguars were all in on landing Detroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick; reasons the franchise's leaders have not been shy about discussing.
Patrick has size, can block, and offers a unique element to a smaller wide receiver room that no other player has.
Then, there are the things Patrick offers the franchise off the field.
"Really excited about the addition of Tim Patrick. He is somebody that from afar, both Liam [Head Coach Liam Coen], myself, the coaching staff, the scouting staff, has really appreciated his game. We talk about the idea of being mentally and physically tough, like I just pointed to, and I used the phrase ‘intangibly rich’ a lot," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said this week.
"I think anybody who does their homework on Tim Patrick understands that he's never had an easy path. He's always had to overcome obstacles. The only thing he communicated to us after this decision was made, he's ready to earn every op [opportunity] that lies in front. When he's got that hunger that he can provide obviously from a veteran presence to a room who definitely has, up until Dyami [WR Dyami Brown], a lot of youth, a lot of inexperience in comparison.
Those are the reasons the Jaguars were interested in Patrick, and why the Jaguars felt comfortable dealing a 2026 draft pick to the Lions for him.
Patrick's Choice
But why did Patrick and the Lions choose the Jaguars?
That is the understated aspect of the trade, as detailed by Lions general manager Brad Holmes this week.
"So for Tim, first of all, man, outstanding individual. I mean, you talking about a pros pro. Everything that we were about. I think everything -- him, coming in last year, going on the practice squad, earned, I mean, it was, I mean, Tim is awesome. So I wish him the best. I mean, let me get that out," Holmes said.
"You know the trade, you know, he had interest, you know, from multiple teams. And so, you know, you always have had productive, mature dialog with the player. And so I think it's going to work out best for for him. And I think we did the best for us in terms of getting some capital back."
In short, it looks like Patrick had quite a few options for his next stop -- and he chose the Jaguars as the best path.
That is quite the endorsement for a franchise that is looking to recover from last year's dismal season.
To get all our updates for the Jaguars and Tim Patrick, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley today!
Talk to us about Tim Patrick and the Jaguars by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.