3 Young Jaguars Players Who Are Breaking Out in a Big Way

The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing their best football and several years, possessing the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs, if it were to begin this weekend. As the Jaguars prepare for Week 15 against the New York Jets, several of their youngest players are standing out this season, showcasing the depth on both sides of the ball.

Head coach Liam Coen has been working diligently to secure a competent roster throughout the regular season, which has forced some of the team's rookies and unknowns to be brought into the light. However, it has helped the team shine in big ways. Here are three young players shining bright for the Jaguars.

Parker Washington, wide receiver

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Tennessee Titans cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (39) breaks up a pass to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during the first half at Nissan Stadium.

When the Jaguars were lacking consistency from their wide receivers, third-year player Parker Washington was the one making the most plays before the acquisition of Jakobi Meyers. However, when healthy, Washington has been one of the offense's best players this season, winning both inside and out.

He'll be a pending free agent in one more year, and his health will need to be at 100 percent to help the Jaguars in the final stretch this season, as the former Penn State standout will look to be the reliable pass-catcher that helped the team earlier in the season and after the bye.

Danny Striggow, defensive line

Every time I watch the Jags on tape I come away impressed with UDFA rookie EDGE Danny Striggow (#92). Rugged and mean as hell in the run game, provides some pop as a looper on pass rush games, had a sack wiped off in this game due to penalty. Great find by the Jags scouting dept.

Much was critiqued of general manager James Gladstone after not selecting a younger pass rusher for the team's top-two players at the position. However, he seems to have found a fun gem from undrafted free agency with versatile defensive lineman Danny Striggow.

A former standout from North Carolina, Striggow has become the No. 4 rotational pass rusher on the roster alongside Dennis Gardeck. As JP mentions above, his violence and power at the point of attack have been valuable for the Jaguars' defense. While Gladstone could look to add more depth at defensive end, Striggow has secured himself nicely as a quality rotational player for Jacksonville's defense for the foreseeable future.

Bhayshul Tuten, running back

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19.

One of my favorite selections from the Jaguars' rookie class, Tuten looks to be the future at running back for the franchise, whether it is next season or in upcoming campaigns. His vision, power, balance, and high-end explosiveness make him a dangerous threat of taking any touch to the house.

Tuten came close to breaking off some big-time runs a few weeks ago against the Los Angeles Chargers, showcasing his value to the offense and the potential he bestows heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

