Jaguars Make Great Gesture to Travis Hunter's New Fan
Last week, Jacksonville Jaguars superstar Travis Hunter earned a new fan thanks to his authentic and humble personality.
Now, it looks like the Jaguars are backing their star up with a nice gesture to the lucky fan.
Ashley Coen, the wife of Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, shared the story of Hunter and the fan on social media with this message and kind gesture:
"Anyone know Miss Sandy?! I’d love to offer her tickets to a game this season!" Coen said.
It is the latest example of all members of the Jaguars' organization and new regime going above and beyond to expand their reach and commitment to their community and fans. It has been a greater emphasis in recent months, and gestures like this hammer home its priority.
"I had the most wonderful flight home from Denver. I met the nicest young man who sat next to me. He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment and helped me with my tray. He was always polite, saying "yes ma’am" or "no ma’am." Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson—so polite," said Sandy Hawkins Combs in her original Facebook post.
"People walking by were saying congratulations, great job, or even taking pictures. I turned and asked him, “Who am I sitting next to?” I looked at his Jaguar pants, smiled, and asked, “Are you an athlete?” He smiled and said, “I’m Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.” I already told my sons I want his jersey. He’s so humble and down-to-earth—I would have never guessed he was a professional athlete. JACKSONVILLE JAGS, you did good! I will be buying tickets. United Airlines, thank you for my seat assignment!
The star power of Hunter is set to create legions of new Jaguars fans not just across the country, but also across the world. Not only is he a rare two-way athlete who truly has the potential to be one of the faces of the entire NFL, but he is also just a genuinely good person.
A guy like that is always easy to root for -- and it is even easier when the Jaguars help facilitate it like Ashley Coen is.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on Ashley Coen's gesture @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on Ashley Coen's gesture by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE