NBA Legend Is a Big Fan of Jaguars' Travis Hunter
It looks like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Travis Hunter have a big new fan.
While DJing in downtown Jacksonville over the weekend, it appears NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal took the chance to make it clear he supports the Jaguars' superstar and No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Hunter's brand and star power has already helped put the Jaguars onto the national map in more of a way than any other recent player. From having Lil Wayne do a 'Duvalllll' at the draft to the abudance of advertising and marketing oppurtunities that are bound to come Jacksonville's way, it truly is a new age for the Jaguars in terms of star power.
It very much seems the Jaguars knew what kind of impact Hunter would have off the field simply due to his presence alone, but moments like this one only further drive the point home.
"First and foremost, we mentioned the idea that, a trademark of this leadership group, when there’s an opportunity to be bold, we’re not going to flinch. I think this is a reflection of that. In the same lens, you’ve heard us mention the idea of adding people who are intangibly rich, and Travis, in fact, as a player, is rare," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after the Jaguars took Hunter at No. 2.
"As a person, he's also rare. Beyond that, when we say that the idea of inviting people into our ecosystem who by being nothing more than who they are elevate the space, is the epitome of what Travis is. We're not going to ask him to be any more than him because by doing so, he elevates not only this football team, not only this city, but the sport itself, right?"
Simply put, the Jaguars have a star on their hands who transcends the popularity of even sports. Thanks to Hunter's branding on social media and streaming websites, and his interests in gaming and fishing, Hunter is the kind of star that industries around the world can look at to build their brand around.
O'Neal may be the biggest Hunter fan right now thanks to his bulking frame, but you can rest assured he is not going to be the last new Jaguars fan that Hunter creates.
