Power Rankings Round-Up: How Far Jaguars Climbed After Week 3
The Jacksonville Jaguars got a huge victory in Week 3 over the Houston Texans. This team was able to put themselves back in the win column while also sending their divisional rivals back home at 0-3. That hole could prove to be insurmountable for the Texans' playoff hopes.
Things weren't perfect for Head Coach Liam Coen's squad despite the outcome. If anything, though, it was encouraging to see the Jaguars prevail despite things getting ugly at times, since they were unable to overcome their many mistakes and missed opportunities in the previous week against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jacksonville, sitting at 2-1 without reaching its full potential, has built a lot of optimism for what this team could be under Coen once it starts firing on all cylinders. The belief has started to breach Duval's widely encompassing county lines, as their narrow triumph over Houston has caught the attention of the national media.
Jaguars take a small leap
The Jacksonville Jaguars have garnered some momentum heading into their Week 4 clash with the San Francisco 49ers. This next game presents the team with a strong opportunity to get its first road win of Liam Coen's NFL head coaching career and prove that it can keep pace with another prospective playoff team this season.
Against the Houston Texans, the Jaguars were able to get the dub despite leaving a lot on the table, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Jacksonville's attack continues to flash its potential, but hasn't even come close to meeting its expectations under Coen. Still, their divisional win over the Texans has changed the perception around the Jaguars for the better.
Jaguars' Power Rankings
Yahoo Sports: 16, Last: 22 (+6)
NFL.com: 17, Last: 23 (+6)
CBS Sports: 17, Last: 19 (+2)
ESPN: 18, Last: 23 (+5)
NFL.com's Eric Edholm is approaching the Jaguars with some cautious positivity. Jacksonville is both lucky to be 2-1 through three weeks, while also showing that they could have and likely should have been undefeated:
"The Panthers, Bengals, and Texans might not represent the most fearsome trio of opponents, but the Jaguars’ defense held up well against all three, for the most part, which is a big reason for the team’s 2-1 start. They’ll rue letting that Cincinnati game get away, but Sunday was a turn in the right direction."
"A young team has to make big plays in crunch time to learn how to win, and the Jaguars did just that by causing three fourth-quarter turnovers vs. Houston — their third straight three-takeaway game to open the season. Liam Coen’s offense still has plenty of room for growth, and Brian Thomas Jr.’s struggles have been borderline alarming. He had three drops by my count and seemed mostly miserable for the game’s first 58 minutes, but Thomas came up with a massive catch late to help Jacksonville pull out the thriller and earn a big divisional win."
If Brian Thomas Jr. can even be 80 percent of what he was in his rookie season, the Jaguars offense could make the jump to an elite unit. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to trend upwards. If his wide receiver corps can follow him, Liam Coen could prove why he was heralded as one of the game's top play-callers soon.
