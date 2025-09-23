Liam Coen Addresses Offense's Glaring Issue
The Jacksonville Jaguars were able to release a huge collective sigh of relief when Antonio Johnson pulled down a C.J. Stroud pass, tipped by Josh Hines-Allen, that seemingly wobbled in the air for an eternity, sealing a 17-10 win. This was a huge victory for the team in a multitude of ways.
It was a crucial triumph over a divisional rival, effectively burying the Texans in a 0-3 hole that could prove insurmountable for their playoff hopes. It was also a palate cleanser, one that allowed the Jaguars to rid the taste of their deflating defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals, in which they committed several backbreaking errors that ultimately gave a very winnable game away.
Jacksonville was far from perfect in Week 3, too. However, they were able to overcome their mistakes to get a statement win. That doesn't mean Head Coach Liam Coen doesn't have plenty of missed opportunities to address with his team moving forward, though.
Drops continue to plague the Jaguars' offense
Through their first three games, the Jacksonville Jaguars have already accumulated 13 drops: three in the season opener against the Carolina Panthers and five each versus the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans. Those missed passes cost them a road upset in Cincy and nearly led to a second-straight loss this last week.
Clearly, this is a point of emphasis for the Jaguars' offense and their wide receivers moving forward. Jacksonville media asked Head Coach Liam Coen why he believes they might be happening so much:
"It's hard for me, it's hard. It's one of those things that the real thing that we're trying to communicate is just not letting the ball cross our eyes, regardless of where it is. Anytime you let the ball obviously into your body, there's a chance that it could not get caught, and when we let it cross our eyes is typically where you see a lot of drops happen, not just here, but around the league."
"So, it's something that you don't anticipate, especially like [Parker Washington, who's] been catching the heck out of it. He's going up, making great plays. He had a phenomenal week of practice. I've lost zero confidence in Parker Washington. It's not the way it is, it's just who knows? The moment, whatever it is, the time? I don't know. So, something that ultimately we have to continue to work on, and if we don't show the effort of improving it in practice, then it's not going to just happen on Sundays.”
In three weeks, the Jaguars have reportedly lost 54 yards on drops, according to Pro Football Focus. That's not accounting for what the receivers may have been able to do after the catch, either. It also doesn't reflect that some of those drops were in the end zone. Hopefully, this will be a temporary problem for Jacksonville, and not a season-long trend.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to keep track of the Jaguars' drops throughout the season.
Please let us know your thoughts on why the Jaguars are dropping so many passes when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.