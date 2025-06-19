The Jaguars Will Look Quite Different in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to have a good bounce-back season after having a disappointing season in 2024. A lot of things did not go right for the Jaguars.
Now they will look to change that next season, and they have made certain moves that will put them in the position to be better. The first one was hiring head coach Liam Coen to take over and lead the team on and off the field next season.
The Jaguars are coming fast and are not looking to take any time off in rebuilding or looking into the future. They want it now. That is what Coen said right off the bat when he got hired. He did not want people to look at this as the Jaguars' rebuilding. He is ready to win starting next season, and the way the Jaguars are set up, they are in good shape to make a lot of noise next season.
They have started fast this offseason in putting the best roster together that they could, and it is a good one. The Jaguars want to compete in their division and play in the important games late in the season last season. Early on next season, the Jaguars also want to get off to a fast start in terms of winning games in that first month of the National Football League season.
Yes, the Jaguars will look very different next season, but it is all good things. We will find out if the new moves were the right ones.
"This is the question we'll all ask as the season draws near and takes off under a new regime," said Demetrius Harvey of Jacksonville Florida Times-Union.
"The early answer? The Jaguars will look quite different this year when compared to years prior. The team's personnel department underwent a clean sweep of changes for the first time in nearly a decade under the franchise's ownership."
"There is a renewed sense of energy in the building that's reminiscent of the first day of school when you move up from elementary to middle school. That, at least, is the current perception."
"Reality hits at the end of July and really won't set in until around Week 4 when we get a sense of what this Jaguars team will look like for now and in the immediate future."
