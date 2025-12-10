Jaguars' Offense Has Major Name Pop Up on Injury Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen a big name get added to their latest injury report: quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Latest Injury Report

Lawrence , who was not on the injury report last week, was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury. Lawrence spoke following practice on Wednesday, which is an indication that the injury is not serious, but it is now a situation worth monitoring.

The Jaguars' Wednesday practices during the second half of the season have not included pads and are seen as more mental days than anything. How Lawrence practices on Thursday and Friday will be the most telling, though he was still able to get a lot of value out of Wednesday's practice anyways due to its structure.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs off the field after the game of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It's a lot. You get a lot done. Our first and second down game plan, I guess it's hard to describe, you guys I'm sure have maybe seen some game plans. It's pretty in depth and there's a lot of stuff to cover and to get in," Lawrence said on Wednesday.

"So, it's a ton of reps of just getting every look that you can and trying to make sure everybody's on the same page, running through everything that's in the plan. And then there's a lot of time, obviously after practice, to go back through it and watch the tape and watch the different looks and look at the corrections and see what we need to do a little bit different."

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) greets Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) after the game of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"So, there's a ton to get done on a Wednesday, even if you're not going full speed every rep. There's a lot that you have to do and you have to be able to do that as a team because later in the season you just can't practice full speed every single rep and run 80 plays out there every day," Lawrence said.

"Its just guys' bodies won't hold up. So, coach [Head Coach Liam Coen ] has done a great job of managing the schedule. We just do what the schedule is, but he is taking care of us, he has done a great job and I think we've responded the right way and been mature about it.”

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the second quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also listed on the Jaguars injury report as limited were guard Ezra Cleveland (shoulder), defensive end BJ Green (knee), offensive tackle Walker Little (concussion), tight end Quintin Morris (ankle), wide receiver Parker Washington (hip) and safety Andrew Wingard (concussion).

Practicing in full for the Jaguars were defensive end Travon Walker, defensive tackle Arik Armstead, and cornerback Jarrian Jones. This means the Jaguars had zero players sit out of practice as non-participants.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.