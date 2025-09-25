Will Jaguars Get Their First Road Win With Liam Coen?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have done a lot so far in the 2025 NFL season. They've gotten off to a very encouraging start at 2-1, although they very well could be undefeated if they hadn't fumbled a very winnable game in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Through a flurry of missed opportunities and self-inflicted wounds, they lost to backup quarterback Jake Browning for the second time in three years.
That leaves Liam Coen still without a road win as an NFL head coach. He has another chance to get his first in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Jacksonville faces a steep climb in this game, taking on another prospective playoff team, one that's 3-0 on the season and has been to two Super Bowls in the last six years. Trying to upset the Niners on the road makes it all the more challenging, even with the injury report leaning in the Jaguars' favor.
Can the Jaguars get their first road win of 2025 against the 49ers?
As stated, this iteration of the Jacksonville Jaguars has yet to win a game away from EverBank Stadium. They won't have an easy time trying to do so against the San Francisco 49ers, either. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan's squad hasn't lost at Levi's Stadium yet this year, although they've only played one at home so far.
Not only are the Jaguars trying to pull off an upset in a hostile environment, but this road game will present unique challenges compared to their first against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jacksonville will be traveling back three hours' worth of time zones. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke to the media about how that could affect his team:
"We obviously got a five-hour flight. We're trying to keep these guys in their East Coast rhythm and routine as much as possible. So, we are kind of tailoring the schedule to that, so that we won't maybe feel those effects as much. I think if you're going out to play, obviously, an organization and a team as competitive as San Fran is, I'm very hopeful that these guys will be up for this. It's more just about managing the five-hour flight, the hydration, the sleep, and making sure that these guys are getting into the mindset for a business trip that it is. So not concerned, but just definitely something we've had to be a little bit aware of with our scheduling and our planning for sure.”
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and keep track with the Jaguars' road performance throughout the 2025 season.
Please let us know your thoughts on Jacksonville's chances in San Francisco when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.