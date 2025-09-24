2 Ways Nick Bosa's Injury Will Impact the Jaguars
Amid the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2-1 start to the 2025 NFL season, they've received some help from the injury bug. Head Coach Liam Coen has mostly been able to avoid any major absences on their side of the report while also ducking some key contributors for their opponents so far.
Wide receiver Jalen Coker was placed on IR ahead of the Carolina Panthers' season opener in Duval, Joe Burrow left the game after three drives for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, and the Houston Texans brought some banged-up players into the Jaguars' latest game, including safety Jalen Pitre and center Jake Andrews.
Now, Jacksonville gets to face the San Francisco 49ers after they lost Nick Bosa for the season. Former Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones also landed on the injury report after taking over for Brock Purdy. Both passers are listed as questionable for Week 4.
Nick Bosa's injury helps Jaguars in more ways than one
Obviously, Nick Bosa's absence will be huge for the Jacksonville Jaguars' chances to get their first road win of the 2025 NFL season in Week 4. He's the linchpin of the San Francisco 49ers' defense, by far their highest-graded starter by Pro Football Focus. With him out, the Jaguars could have a much easier time protecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and continuing their strong ground game this year.
It also helps that this will be the Niners' first game without Bosa this season, as Head Coach Kyle Shanahan and his staff are now scrambling to game plan for the Jaguars while also having to account for the new gaping hole in their defensive line. San Francisco might be turning to Bryce Huff to fill that void.
Bosa might be the highest-graded starter so far for the Niners, but Huff is their best defender overall, with a total grade of 89.9 through three games, including a sterling 90.1 mark as a pass rusher. The Jaguars will be hoping that he slows down against them in Week 4, but they'll also root for him to turn it up in Bosa's place for the rest of the season.
As part of the Tank Bigsby trade, Jacksonville acquired a conditional fifth-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles, which originally belonged to San Francisco. When the Niners dealt for Huff from Philly, the swap included a stipulation that the fifth-rounder becomes a fourth if the EDGE rusher gets eight sacks in the 2025 campaign. That provision could now benefit the Jags.
So far, he's accumulated two while racking up 11 total pressures in just 90 snaps. He could see a significant boon in playing time now with Bosa unavailable. If the Niners are to get any sacks against the Jaguars in this upcoming game, Jacksonville will be hoping that they'll come from Huff.
