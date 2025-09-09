Liam Coen Praises Jaguars' Breakout Player in Week 1
The Jacksonville Jaguars got a flurry of terrific performances in their season opener against the Carolina Panthers. Several players, both old and new, helped lead the way to a 26-10 debut win to launch the team's next era.
Travis Hunter Jr. was probably the most anticipated offensive member of the Jags, and he didn't disappoint, with six catches for 33 yards and played multiple snaps on the other side of the ball, too.
In terms of returners, Travis Etienne Jr. had the most encouraging performance, beginning his renaissance season with 156 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches.
He's not the only Jaguars veteran who had a breakout game, though. A few different players in Jacksonville were viewed as sleepers for this 2025 season, including tight end Brenton Strange. He showed exactly why in the Week 1 trouncing of the Panthers.
Brenton Strange has arrived
The Jacksonville Jaguars originally took Brenton Strange in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, enamored with the potential he showed in his time with the Penn State Nittany Lions. However, he began his professional career stuck behind Evan Engram, who had emerged as a consistent downfield weapon for quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the passing game at tight end.
However, with Engram moving on to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, that opened the door for Strange to prove that he should be a featured member of this offense. He did just that in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, grabbing all four of his targets for 59 yards receiving.
Strange earns high praise
He impacted the game well beyond his counting stats, though. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on that:
"Yeah, he played his tail off. I mean, he did. He was physical in the run game, was explosive when he had the ball in his hands, made a couple good catches, but his ability to be able to [be effective], whether it's at the point of attack or slicing across the formation, he plays violently and he helps set the tone for our offense to be able to go and run the football whether you're run at the tight end or run away from the tight end."
"He's physical and he finishes, he strains, everybody sees it, and they all have kind of seen it all throughout this whole training camp is his physicality and playing the game the right way. So was really pleased with the way that he performed on Sunday and looked to continue to build off that.”
The Jaguars' lone passing touchdown of the night went to backup tight end Hunter Long. It won't be surprising to see Strange on the receiving end of quite a few balls in the end zone down the stretch.
Find us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to follow along with Brenton Strange's breakout season.
Please let us know your thoughts on Strange's Game 1 performance when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.