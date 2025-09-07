Jaguars vs. Panthers Week 1 Live Game Thread
JACKSONVILLE, FL — The Jacksonville Jaguars need a palette cleanser. They've brought in a lot of new pieces since the end of their abysmal 4-13 season in 2024, but that stench will follow them until they get their first win of the Liam Coen era.
It might just be the first game of a long 17-week campaign, but this is a crucial outing for the Jaguars. There's plenty of pressure to go around the team. For one, this clash against the Carolina Panthers will mark Liam Coen's debut as a head coach in the NFL. He's garnered plenty of optimism after a revelatory campaign as the offensive coordinator of the 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there have been plenty of talented coordinators who couldn't quite cut it after a promotion. Coen will be working tirelessly to avoid that list.
Jaguars have a lot to prove Week 1
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be playing the first game on his new five-year, $275 million contract. Not only will be aiming to prove that he deserves every cent of that extension from Jacksonville, but he'll be hoping to reassert himself as a true franchise quarterback in this league.
Travis Hunter Jr. has plenty to prove, too. The team gave up a massive package to jump up from five to two in the 2025 NFL Draft in order to acquire him. Part of the justification for the haul they gave up to get him hinges on his goal to be a productive player on both offense and defense for the Jaguars. He should see snaps at wide receiver and cornerback against the Panthers. Whether he'll be successful in both spots is a different question.
The good news is, Jacksonville has a decent chance to start its next era with a victory. The Jaguars are slightly favored coming into the matchup against an unproven Carolina Panthers squad. However, Liam Coen wouldn't want his team to take their opponents too lightly.
Between quarterback Bryce Young, running back Chuba Hubbard, EDGE Derrick Brown, and cornerback Jaycee Horn, the Panthers have some notable talent on both sides of the ball. However, with Jalen Coker landing on short-term IR, their wide receiver corps has been significantly compromised, especially considering that they traded away Adam Thielen just before that.
The Jaguars should have every opportunity to take advantage of an expectedly shaky defense and a questionable offensive line to come out on top in their season opener. Follow this live game thread for consistent updates and highlights of big plays.
