Liam Coen Reveals Matchup That Will Decide Jaguars vs. Panthers
The game of football is all about matchups, and the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 1 opener vs. the Carolina Panthers will be no different.
The margins of error in the NFL are so minor that any edge can give a team all it needs to leave with a win. And for the Jaguars, finding those edges quickly will define whether the 2025 season gets off to a fast start -- or instead off to a sputtering start like the year before.
The Matchup
So, what is the most important matchup for the Jaguars to win if they want to leave Week 1 with a 1-0 record? While Coen did not outright say the result will depend on Brian Thomas vs. Panthers star cornerback Jaycee Horn, it is clear it is at the top of the Jaguars' list nonetheless.
"Obviously, they have a really good corner on defense over there in Horn [Panthers CB Jaycee Horn]. So that's going to be a great matchup. How do we get BT either one on one with him or move him around, whatever it is, but I think the last few practices have been better for him," Coen said.
Thomas had an elite rookie season, shattering Jaguars franchise records and putting himself on the map as a true up-and-coming No. 1 wide receiver. Considering Horn's experience and pedigree, this is one matchup that will clearly tilt the scales and play a large part into determing the winner.
Thomas is coming off and up-and-down training camp -- similar to his rookie year -- but the Jaguars are still all-in on his elite talent ahead of Week 1.
“I mean, I think we all saw that there were some highs and lows throughout training camp, I thought. Obviously, when he goes to the Miami joint and kind of did what he did there and last few practices last week, I thought he had a really good week last week," Coen said.
"So, it'll be important to continue to be able to get him involved early, especially, for any skill player, you really want to try to get them a touch early so that those guys can get into the game, feel like they're in the game, and not kind of being taken away, if you will. .
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and talk to us about this matchup.
Comment on our Facebook page what you think about this matchup WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.