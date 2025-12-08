How Liam Coen Proved to Be the Perfect Fit for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan can make it official: Liam Coen is the best hire of his ownership.

We are only 13 games into the Liam Coen era, but the Jaguars' first-year head coach has guided them to a 9-4 start and a 1.5-game lead in the AFC South after a 39-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14.

Watch Coen Discuss Below

Simply put, Coen put on another masterclass for the Jaguars in Sunday's win. From his scheme and play-calling, to how he prepared the Jaguars during the week, to the way he lifted Trevor Lawrence time and time again for his stellar play, Coen pushed all the right buttons.

And perhaps most importantly, Coen displayed post-game why he is the perfect man to lead the Jaguars -- and the Duval community -- into the future. Coen keenly understands where the Jaguars have been, how they are viewed, and how he can use it all to fuel his winning team.

"I think our guys took control of the moment, I guess you could say, in terms of understanding that, yeah, this was a big game in a lot of ways, and I think our guys have responded in so many ways in these big games, right?" Coen said. "You look at Kansas City, San Francisco, some of those moments where I think they ultimately always kind of feel disrespected, and that's something that continues to feed our team."

That feeling of knowing the disrespect is out there simply because you are the Jacksonville Jaguars ... that is something Coen has already tapped into. He understands the psyche of his team, but also of his fans and what the history of the franchise has meant. He carries a chip on his shoulder and isn't afraid to let you know about it, and neither is his team.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen hugs Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen (hc) after the game of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I don't know if we'll ever really get it. That's the beauty of it. It ain't coming. You know that. It's not. And that's the beauty of it. And that's totally fine," Coen said about the respect.

"It's one of those things that I think the group right now -- Houston was good for us. I do believe that. The end of Houston was good for us. To know that each game is going to be a 60-minute football game and our mindset and mentality has to be that way. When you get into December and you're going to go play some really difficult games on the schedule coming up and every one counts. Trevor just said it. Every one is exactly the same, right now moving forward for us. Very proud of these guys, getting to nine wins, but a lot of work to be done.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen questions the referees during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.