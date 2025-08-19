3 Jaguars Position Battles To Watch After Saints Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars have just one preseason game left, which means time is ticking on each of their battles for spots on the 53-man roster.
Ever since the offseason program began months ago, the Jaguars' 90-man roster has been fighting for every single spot on Liam Coen's first roster. And so far, it looks like Coen knows exactly what he is looking for.
“I think the games always help you a little bit just to see, okay, if there are guys that really stand out and shine in the game atmosphere that don't maybe get a ton of ops in practice. I don't necessarily feel like anything changed from the game from last week to now, but we still have two more opportunities to do so." Coen said last Friday before the Saints game.
"I think you feel pretty confident about maybe 50 or so. Then there are a couple of spots here and there that you feel like are going to probably go a couple more weeks.”
So, which three position battles are we going to have all eyes on in the final moments of camp?
Austin Johnson vs. Jordan Jefferson
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had some moving pieces along the defensive line, and the addition of Khalen Saunders via a trade over the weekend allowed the Jaguars to be a bit more flexible with how they build the room out over the next week. Jordan Jefferson is a fourth-round pick from 2024 who has been a bit quiet, while Austin Johnson was a mid-training camp addition who has had his moments.
Chad Muma vs. Jack Kiser
Rookie linebacker Jack Kiser is certainly not fighting for a roster spot, but he could be fighting Chad Muma for a key role on the depth chart as the No. 4 linebacker. Kiser has stood out more throughout camp than Muma and it seems like the only real edge Muma has on him at this time is experience in the NFL.
Entire Safety Room
The Jaguars have a lot of interesting questions at safety on each level of the depth chart; who will start between Darnell Savage and Andrew Wingard? Does Antonio Johnson have a spot on the roster due to special teams? Is there a battle between Daniel Thomas and Rayuan Lane as special teams aces? And when Caleb Ransaw returns, how does he fit in?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on these three battles.
Please let us know your thoughts on these three battles and more when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE