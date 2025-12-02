Jaguars' Andrew Wingard Earns Honor After Titans Performance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen a number of key players step up during their latest win streak, and one of the most important has been safety Andrew Wingard.

After a pass breakup on the game-winning play against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12, Wingard delivered another solid performance against the Tennessee Titans in the Jaguars' dominant Week 13 win. As a result, he has earned a big honor.

Wingard's Honor

Wingard was tabbed to Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week after Week 13, earning one of the two highest grades amongst all safeties after a stellar game against the Titans in a 25-3 win in Nashville.

Wingard recorded three tackles and two pass breakups in the win, including one in the end zone to prevent a touchdown and ensuring the Jaguars kept the Titans from scoring more than field goals on the afternoon.

Tennessee tight end Gunnar Helm (84) pulls down a pass in the end zone, but lands out of bounds after a push from Jacksonville safety Andrew Wingard (42) in the second quarter of their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wingard has made big plays for the Jaguars in recent weeks, none bigger than his fourth down pass breakup against the Cardinals on the final play of the game in an overtime road win in Arizona a week ago.

"I saw him drifting back because it looked like if he would have taken a three-step drop, I think we had an edge on them but he just kind of kept drifting in the pocket." Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"‘I’m like, get him!’ But the ball was up in the air and 'Dewey' (S Andrew Wingard) did a nice job of holding him up in the air of overlapping to help (CB) Christian (Braswell) and we got the ball down. So we made a stop when we needed it at the end and get out of here with a big west coast win.”

The Jaguars' safety position has been in flux this season, but Wingard has been a consistent piece of the defense. Despite injuries to Eric Murray and Caleb Ransaw and the release of Darnell Savage, Wingard and the rest of the safety room has put together some good performances this season.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"But I really believe that [S] Antonio Johnson has stepped up in a major way. I thought the last few weeks specifically, Dewey [S Andrew Wingard] has also played some good football for us," Coen said.

The Jaguars will need Wingard to step up big once again in Week 14 against the Indianapolis Colts; based off recent weeks, he is bound to do just that.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) break up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Xavier Weaver (89) in overtime to end the game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.