Jaguars Reveal Inactives For Big 49ers Battle
The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactives for the Week 4 road clash with the San Francisco 49ers.
Jaguars Inactives
The following Jaguars are inactive vs. the 49ers:
- WR Dyami Brown
- RB Cody Schrader
- OL Wyatt Milum
The Jaguars are 2-5 all-time against the 49ers. Jacksonville improved to 2-1 and started its divisional play 1-0 with a 17-10 win over the Houston Texans in Week 3. This is the Jaguars best start through the first three weeks of a season since 2022, when they also began 2-1 and won the AFC South.
- DT Khalen Saunders
- DL Danny Striggow
- LB Yasir Abdullah
- DB Kahlef Hailassie
This week’s game is the first of four road trips to the West Coast for Jacksonville and the team’s longest domestic trip of the season at approximately 4,693 round-trip miles. The Jaguars will travel the fourth most miles in the NFL this season, logging 29,006 round-trip miles.
Coen vs. Shanahan
Sunday's game will also mark the first time Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has faced off against fellow offensive mastermind Kyle Shanahan, whose history closely intersects with Coen's mentor Sean McVay.
“Yeah, I did get to talk to Kyle a little bit at the owner's meetings," Coen said this week He was very supportive and really tried to–over my years being in LA, you're always watching and watching them, not just when you're playing them, but I was responsible for breaking down the opponent's explosives that they had or just around the league where you're watching, around the league, their explosives, whether it's in the run, the pass, the screen, whatever it is and you have a lot of–there's a ton of respect for the way that he formations things to scheme up and attack specific coverages that he's thinking he's going to get.
"Built on being physical in the run game, which is something I really appreciate and have learned probably through watching so much of the way that they've played and the way that we tried to do things in LA at times. And yeah, I've got a lot of respect for Kyle and shoot, he's won so much there that you know you're going to have to be on your Ps and Qs in terms of the details, the scheme, but also the way in which we play is going to have to all come to life this weekend.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the Week 4 inactives.
Comment on our Facebook page to talk about the Week 4 inactives WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.