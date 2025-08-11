Jaguar Report

The Answer to the Jaguars Question That’s None Too Pleasing

The Jaguars' result on the first drive resulted in points, but it still wasn't the desired result.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen answers questions after the Jaguar’s 12th NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Since February, the sports community in Duval County has been anticipating the first drive of the new era in football for the Jacksonville Jaguars for so many reasons that could be sorted with question marks.

  • What would Liam Coen's scheme look like?
  • How effective would it be and would it result in touchdowns?
  • Would the running game be of the Tampa variety?

Those questions were somewhat addressed in the best possible manner that a preseason game could on Saturday. Though the Jaguars first drive of 12 plays, 44 yards, and 7:19 ended in three points, the answers still might not be as pleasing to anybody involved in Duval Football.

Head Coach Liam Coen on the first drive

QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Trevor Etienne
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during early first quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburg Steelers in pre-season football at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Saturday, August 20, 2022. The Steelers led at the half 7-6. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 082022 Bs Jags Vs Steelers 32 / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Yeah, we wanted to take the ball and get the 1-0. We weren't going to keep
them in very long anyway and we just wanted to get those guys those reps and I thought it
was obviously well-executed in terms of the majority of it and then the theme of the day
showed up for us on that one drive, which was self-inflicted wounds," recounted Coen.

"So, you get the first play of the game, you get a false start. Go backwards. Overcome. Move it forward. Get a good screen. Etienne makes people miss, and then we throw the screen to [WR/DB] Travis [Hunter]. BT [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] got a pressed-up corner, the guy, the nickel, he blocks
him. They call OPI."

Fortunes got even worse when a block in the back occurred on that initial drive.

Coen on the intent of the first series

"I didn't see the block in the back on [OL] Ezra [Cleveland] there, so that puts us in third and 12 and the thought was, hey, let's do a control pass here, try to maybe get it to -- if we could have got it to third and four we probably would have gone for it, or fourth and four, excuse me. One of the skill players got a touch I was pleased with. [I] wanted to get everybody kind of a touch and involved. [I] was pleased with the fourth down conversion for those guys, so that was good. That was some good stuff but, yeah, we want to finish with a touchdown."

With practice resuming on Monday, surely a lot will be focused on turning those field goals into touchdowns. However, disappointing as it was, the effort looks a whole lot better than 2024.

