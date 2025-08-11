The Answer to the Jaguars Question That’s None Too Pleasing
Since February, the sports community in Duval County has been anticipating the first drive of the new era in football for the Jacksonville Jaguars for so many reasons that could be sorted with question marks.
- What would Liam Coen's scheme look like?
- How effective would it be and would it result in touchdowns?
- Would the running game be of the Tampa variety?
- Is Trevor Lawrence going to emulate Baker Mayfield?
Those questions were somewhat addressed in the best possible manner that a preseason game could on Saturday. Though the Jaguars first drive of 12 plays, 44 yards, and 7:19 ended in three points, the answers still might not be as pleasing to anybody involved in Duval Football.
Head Coach Liam Coen on the first drive
"Yeah, we wanted to take the ball and get the 1-0. We weren't going to keep
them in very long anyway and we just wanted to get those guys those reps and I thought it
was obviously well-executed in terms of the majority of it and then the theme of the day
showed up for us on that one drive, which was self-inflicted wounds," recounted Coen.
"So, you get the first play of the game, you get a false start. Go backwards. Overcome. Move it forward. Get a good screen. Etienne makes people miss, and then we throw the screen to [WR/DB] Travis [Hunter]. BT [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] got a pressed-up corner, the guy, the nickel, he blocks
him. They call OPI."
Fortunes got even worse when a block in the back occurred on that initial drive.
Coen on the intent of the first series
"I didn't see the block in the back on [OL] Ezra [Cleveland] there, so that puts us in third and 12 and the thought was, hey, let's do a control pass here, try to maybe get it to -- if we could have got it to third and four we probably would have gone for it, or fourth and four, excuse me. One of the skill players got a touch I was pleased with. [I] wanted to get everybody kind of a touch and involved. [I] was pleased with the fourth down conversion for those guys, so that was good. That was some good stuff but, yeah, we want to finish with a touchdown."
With practice resuming on Monday, surely a lot will be focused on turning those field goals into touchdowns. However, disappointing as it was, the effort looks a whole lot better than 2024.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the first series.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars effort in the first game and more when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE