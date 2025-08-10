Jaguars' Coen on Lawrence's Preseason Debut vs. Steelers
The Jacksonville Jaguars opened up their preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a close defeat in the final minutes, 31-25. It was the opening game for first-year head coach Liam Coen, who will look to improve the offense into a formidable unit after inconsistencies for the last couple of seasons.
Coen's offensive system will look to help the growth of his franchise's fifth-year quarterback, who made his preseason debut against the Steelers Saturday night.
Coen gives his assessment on Trevor Lawrence's season debut
Jaguars franchise passer Trevor Lawrence is coming into a critical season with the franchise, needing to play at a consistent and quality level for the team to feel comfortable with him as the leader of the organization ahead. The first step of what everyone hopes is a career year started Saturday evening against Pittsburgh, where he went six-for-seven pass attempts for 43 yards.
It wasn't a lights-out performance considering he played just one offensive series. However, much was learned about Lawrence in his preseason debut, especially for Coen.
When asked about the operation of the offense and Lawrence, specifically, Coen noted that aside from the first play of the series, where there was disorganization, he liked how his quarterback was getting through progressions and making accurate throws from a good pocket.
"I thought aside from that, you look at getting through some progressions," Coen said. "He got back to [Brenton] Strange on a progression for a first down. That was really nice to see.
"I thought we protected Trevor pretty well. I thought he was accurate with the ball."
On the big hit with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., Coen explained that the safety made a good play on the former rookie sensation on the in-breaking route, but thought the ball was where it needed to be.
"The safety made a good drive on 'BT' [Brian Thomas Jr.] on that in-breaker, but the ball was kind of where it needed to be," Coen said. "Maybe a little bit more firm for him, but I thought he operated with a good click."
To add to Coen's take, Lawrence looked comfortable with his reads, using his eyes to manipulate and throw his receivers open, despite the ball to Thomas. It was a flashy first drive under his new head coach, but it is a step in the right direction for the former No. 1 overall selection.
