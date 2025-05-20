Jaguars OC Udinski is Working Hard to Connect the Dots
The Jacksonville Jaguars have kicked off a new season with many new faces, as they look to turn things around in Duval. Jacksonville's front office did what it could to help improve the roster, it is now time for the players on the roster to put it all together.
Hiring Grant Udinski was one of the most critical changes the Jacksonville Jaguars made this offseason. Although the additions of James Gladstone and Liam Coen rightfully received more attention, Udinski's hiring cannot be overstated, as the Jaguars' offense needed a new direction.
“He said he could pass a test (laughing)? I don’t know if these count as tests or what would qualify as tests. He’s done a heck of a job studying for practices and meetings," Udinski said.
"It’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of work to learn the system and to get to the point where it’s second nature. Where he is out there playing and not thinking, and he can process things at that speed, he will play at. It’s still a work in progress. We have a way to go, and we have time to build that. He’s done a great job putting in the effort, putting in the time to get to where he is right now."
In addition to their coaching staff changes, the Jaguars' offense underwent significant changes this offseason via the NFL Draft and free agency. Still, Udinski noted that everyone is responsible for adjusting as the players learn a new coaching staff and offensive scheme.
“It’s a team effort in everything we do, so there is certainly is a meeting in the middle in terms of trying to make things accessible for him and the easiest way for him to consolidate information. We try to deliver it that way. There is an element of learning a new language. It is a new system. Now, there are similar things that he’s done before that will apply to what we do, but it’s a new way of doing it or a new way of communicating that. It’s still going to bring some element of new regardless of if it’s the same route or same scheme or concept that he’s run before," Udinski said.
