Travis Hunter's Duality is a Huge Asset for the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars made the boldest move of the draft, trading away several picks for the right to move up in the draft and select Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick. Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus believes it will be worth the investment.
"The Jaguars will use Travis Hunter as a wide receiver first, and he has the tools to form one of the NFL’s best duos alongside Brian Thomas Jr.," Wasserman said.
"Hunter is an explosive deep threat who earned a perfect 99.9 deep receiving grade in 2024. Trevor Lawrence, who ranks fifth in big-time throws over the past three seasons, gives him a proven deep-ball passer. If the Jaguars protect Lawrence, Hunter could deliver one of the most impactful rookie seasons in the league."
While everyone knows how talented Hunter is as a wide receiver and cornerback, Dan Schneier of CBS Sports had even more praise for Hunter's skills as a wide receiver and how he can help the Jaguars' offense. He had a pretty interesting comparison for Hunter as a wide receiver.
"Hunter has a lightning-quick release off the line of scrimmage that helps him create separation in the red zone and on the vertical plane, where he uses it to stack the cornerback. His release reminds me in some ways of Antonio Brown. As he continues to build out and refine his release package, he could evolve into a receiver who requires double coverage or shade coverage on almost every snap," Schneier said.
Schneier believes Hunter's best comparison as a wide receiver is Justin Jefferson, noting "It's a lofty NFL comparison -- one I was almost too cowardice to make -- but let me be clear in saying Hunter's ceiling is unlikely to reach Jefferson's level. However, it's not impossible. Stylistically, this is Hunter's closest comp. Like Jefferson, Hunter is fluid, concise, and sudden in his movements without the ball, which allows him to create separation. He has the explosiveness both after the catch on quick-hitting passes and down the field on the vertical plane. He attacks the football like Jefferson and has the elite body control to not only high point the football but contort his body to make difficult contested catches."
