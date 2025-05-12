NFL Can Help Jaguars With This Simple Wrinkle in 2025 Schedule
While only two of Jacksonville’s eight road opponents made the playoffs, the Jaguars will get plenty of air miles this fall. They won’t have an easy travel schedule once they begin booking hotels when the NFL releases the full schedule Wednesday night.
Perhaps even more difficult than Denver and Houston – the two road games against 2024 postseason teams – is the fact that the Jaguars will need to make four long-haul flights into the Pacific and Mountain time zones: Arizona, San Francisco, Las Vegas and that game against Bo Nix and the Broncos.
The league might do the Jaguars a favor on that formidable road schedule by scheduling two of those four games in consecutive weeks, allowing Jacksonville to remain out west to acclimate to the time difference and any altitude changes.
Head coach Liam Coen said after Saturday’s rookie minicamp practice the team hasn’t requested the league schedule those trips in consecutive fashion, and he isn’t worried.
“I kind of haven’t really requested much,” Coen said. “I let Tony Boselli handle that. It’s more so let’s just remain fluid. We have to understand that, yes, we can ask for some things but, ultimately, it’s the league decision and we’ve got have the mindset to go play anybody, anytime, any place.”
Boselli, now Jacksonville’s executive vice president of football operations, was in his first year on the Jaguars’ radio network. So, he’ll remember the last time the NFL scheduled the Jaguars for consecutive West Coast road trips.
It was 2013, when the team was in a similar situation with a rookie head coach, Gus Bradley. After beginning Bradley’s career with an inauspicious 28-2 home loss to Kansas City – also Andy Reid’s first game as Chiefs head coach – the Jaguars played Weeks 2 and 3 in Oakland and Seattle, respectively.
On their way to an 0-8 start, the Jaguars lost those two games, 19-9 to the Raiders and 45-17 to the Seahawks, that season’s eventual Super Bowl champion.
Jacksonville is hoping this season under its rookie coach doesn’t follow a similar script. They figure to play an easier schedule than in 2013, too.
Only four of Jacksonville’s nine home opponents were in the playoffs last year: Houston, Kansas City and both teams from Los Angeles, the Chargers and Rams. The Jaguars also host Indianapolis, Tennessee, Seattle, Carolina and the New York Jets.
In addition to Houston, Denver, Las Vegas, Arizona and San Francisco, the road schedule also includes Indianapolis, Tennessee and Cincinnati.
