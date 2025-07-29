Jaguars' Star Rookie Makes Massive Claim
The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen star rookie Travis Hunter do a lot of amazing things already.
Turns out, he thinks he can do even more.
Speaking with CBS Sports' Pete Prisco, Hunter made a bold claim about his abilities when asked if he thinks he could play every snap in a game.
"Yeah, I definitely think I can play them all. If I didn't think I could play them all, I wouldn't be trying to do it," Hunter said after Tuesday's practice.
"Just my mental. You have to have the right mindset going into it. You have to have to the right knowledge, you have to understand what you are doing when you are going out there. You have to understand how to take care of your body too."
Hunter has been a revelation for the Jaguars since general manager James Gladstone executed the blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns to land the Heisman Trophy winner. He has split time between both cornerback and wide receiver, sometimes doing both in one day.
Whether it is getting extra work with the wide receivers and defensive backs coaches during special teams drills or being the most active and energetic player on the field in blistering heat, Hunter has a unique energy around him each play he is on the field for.
Hunter's conditioning while undergoing snaps at both wide receiver and cornerback has been praised by the Jaguars since they drafted him, with both offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile praising the physical shape he is in.
“He is in incredible shape. He really is a really well conditioned athlete. I can admire that because I'm struggling out here everyday. It is super impressive, though. Man, he can go all day," Campanile said.
“That's unbelievably rare. I don't know that I've seen anything like it, with that level of conditioning before. Obviously, he's expected to do something that I have not seen another player do, that none of us have seen before," Udinski said.
"It is once again a testament to his work, his training in the heat in the summer, to be able to come out here and do this. It is hot. No joke. There are guys out here struggling to just do one, and he's doing multiple things, juggling different things mentally, physically. It's a testament to his work. The conditioning is definitely apparent.”
