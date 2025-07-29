Jaguars' Liam Coen Evaluates Key Veteran Piece
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has said from his first day on the job that he believes in the Jaguars' talent -- especially compared to the results they got in 2024.
“I mentioned to this to the guys, this isn't a four-win team. Yes, that is the record, but this is not a four-win team. How do we go from winning games to not losing them? I think that's something we've got to address," Coen said at his opening press conference in January.
"That has got to be in our veins, in our DNA: the culture of winning. I've learned it from the Los Angeles Rams and from a ton of other great organizations on how to go win football games. I think that's something that we have to start as a team, as a group and show how we're going to go do it.”
Amongst the veteran pieces who Coen inhereitted who should make a major impact in 2025? Veteran defensive back Darnell Savage, who could be one of the top playmakers on the entire depth chart.
Coen's take on Savage
Asked about Savage, who has nearly intercepted Nick Mullens and Trevor Lawrence in back-to-back practices, Coen made it clear how he views Savage and his place in the defense.
“He's athletic, man. He's got range. He's got athleticism. He can run around. He’s been really good in the meeting rooms with some of the communication," Coen said.
For the Jaguars to get a complete look at what each of their defenders, Savage included, bring to the table it will take more days in pads and with contact.
But in terms of the potential starter opposite Eric Murray, it is so far, so good.
It's just a matter of it's really hard to evaluate safeties, especially in this setting because ultimately, are they going to come down, fill, and make tackles? They are truly called safeties for a reason. They're the last line of defense. So when a ball does break out to the second and third levels, are we able to take the proper angles, use the proper leverage, and go actually get the guy on the ground? So that's the hard thing to evaluate out here, but I've been pleased with him so far.”
