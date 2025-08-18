Jaguars' Star Encouraged By Saints Performance
The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense had a lot to prove entering Week 2 of the preseason.
And in eight defensive snaps vs. the New Orleans Saints, they did just that.
In two drives, the Jaguars allowed just nine net yards and forced two punts. That is a much better outing than the rough one they had the week before vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, when Mason Rudolph drove down the field with ease.
Hines-Allen Sounds Off
One player who was especially encouraged by the performance was star defensive end Josh Hines-Allen, who spoke both during and after the game on the defense's improved performance.
“We just saw guys doing what they are supposed to do (and) being where they are supposed to be, playing at a really high level (and) playing fast, first and foremost. I was excited about the calls that were being called," Hines-Allen said.
"We kept it very simple and we just lined up and played football. Our goal this week was to come out and be aggressive and take over. I felt like the first few series’, that is exactly what we did. We wish that we could’ve played more, because, I think, everybody was getting into that zone of (thinking) ‘we don’t know how many plays we are going to play, so let’s just act like we are going to play the whole game’.”
The energy has been high for the Jaguars' defense all training camp. On Sunday, that energy finally turned into results, and it was the kind of results the Jaguars can build off of as they look toward Week 1 vs. the Carolina Panthers.
“It's very positive. It’s very positive, very optimistic, very challenging. We challenge ourselves every day. Coach Camp [Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile] challenges us," Hines-Allen said.
"Our individual coaches challenge us. We challenge each other to come out there and put our best effort. I say I want to win Defensive Player of the Year every single day. I’ve got to prove it. I’ve got to show that confidence, play at a high level, and let my teammates know that if we all [inaudible], we can make anything happen.”
