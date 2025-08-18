3 Observations on Jaguars' Trade For Khalen Saunders
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a surprising move on Sunday, trading for New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and moving center Luke Fortner in the process.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars' latest roster shakeup and what it means moving forward? We break it down below.
Saunders provides much-needed depth
The Jaguars needed serious help in terms of defensive tackle depth, and they got that with Saunders. No, he is not an every-down difference maker, but what they needed was a player who would raise the floor of the defensive tackle room. The ceiling will remain a question mark, but Saunders has appeared in 68 regular season games with 32 starts and has six playoff appearance. That will play.
Again, Saunders won't change the entire complexion of the unit, but the Jaguars needed a second nose tackle behind DaVon Hamilton and now they have that player firmly in place.
James Gladstone made a shrewd move
Luke Fortner was never going to make the Jaguars' roster in 2025, so getting absolutely anything for him is a positive step for the franchise and general manager James Gladstone. These are the kind of moves that strong, successful front offices make, and Gladstone has seemingly pushed all of the right buttons so far.
Gladstone and the Jaguars' front office have been proactive about filling needs since the draft ended, a big changeup from the last regime. We will see how the moves pan out, but right now Gladstone is making the kind of moves that proven general managers make year in and year out.
Jonah Monheim made this deal possible
The biggest reason Fortner was not going to make the roster had to do with rookie offensive lineman Jonah Monheim. The USC product has stepped his game up over the course of the preseason and has not allowed a single pressure over the entire course of the preseason.
Monheim has been a positive bright spot for the Jaguars' offensive line depth and rookie class, and his development directly allowed them to make this kind of move. Without him, the Jaguars may have been forced to keep Fortner on the roster moving into 2025.
