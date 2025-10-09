Why the Jacksonville Jaguars Say They're Far from Finished
The Jacksonville Jaguars have exceeded all expectations to begin the 2025 NFL season. Many thought that with the talent they added in the offseason and the new hires they brought in to take over on the sidelines that this team could be improved on both sides of the ball. No one saw this coming, though.
Through the first five weeks of the season, the Jaguars sit atop the NFL standings at 4-1. Including point differential, that puts them at fourth in the entire league. They’re one questionable defensive pass interference call away from being undefeated.
They’re also coming off their biggest win of the year, and perhaps the most notable one since their run to the Conference Finals in 2017. After upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, anything is possible for this team. But they can’t rest on their laurels yet.
Plenty of room for improvement left for the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are legitimately one play away from being 5-0 in Head Coach Liam Coen’s first year at the helm. At the same time, one could say that they’re three plays away from being 1-4.
Despite this team’s encouraging record through the first third of the season, the Jaguars know that they can be a lot better. Coen acknowledged as much to the media:
“No, I don't want to say we're the most off 4-1 team, but like there's definitely some feelings in the building over the last few days of knowing that we have not still put out 60 minutes of our best football. I think specifically on the defensive side, there was some frustrations in some of the things that we gave up, and specifically in the run game, that we didn't probably have our best efforts in stopping the run. Something that we had been doing at a pretty good level there. "
“Then same thing offensively, we punted twice, but we had the fumble at the goal line there and then the turnover — we got to continue to try to take care of the football at a higher click. And I think they just know that there was some meat left on the bone even after a really cool win.”
While Coen and the Jaguars still have plenty of work to do, that also lends itself to the optimism around this team. Jacksonville is 4-1, and it hasn’t even come close to hitting its ceiling yet.
