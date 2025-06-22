Where Jaguars' Liam Coen Stands Among Other NFL Coaches
The Jacksonville Jaguars went to extreme measures to secure Liam Coen as their new head coach. Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network analyzed the addition of Coen to the Jaguars' staff.
"Coen’s arrival in Jacksonville might not have been the smoothest. In fact, the hiring process was quite dramatic. But he might be just the coach the Jacksonville Jaguars need as a franchise searching for an identity," Austin said.
"Coen is a rising offensive mind with just two years of NFL play-calling experience, but he helped Tampa Bay become one of the league’s top passing attacks last season. He also deserves some of the credit for Mayfield’s resurgence.
"Now in Jacksonville, Coen’s mission will be to do the same for Trevor Lawrence, who hasn’t consistently looked like a former No. 1 overall pick. With Coen’s reputation on the rise, this seems like a prime opportunity for Lawrence to latch on with a younger coach with proven success working with quarterbacks. If nothing else, Coen’s tenure should be entertaining," Austin said.
Following minicamp, Coen explained the areas in which he felt Lawrence has improved in over their first offseason together. The first-time head coach is expected to pair well with Lawrence, which the Jaguars hope will help Lawrence take the next step.
“Yeah, I think when you look at maybe the first few days of OTAs and really even phase two that we were out here on the grass, I think his footwork has drastically improved. I think just the rhythm of playing the position in every system is different," Coen said.
"The drop of a quarterback is very similar to a dance and so each song, right, has a different rhythm. Each play has a different rhythm. Each systems have different rhythms. And continuing to develop that for him so that, we talk about footwork so much because when the game is being played, we know it's lived in the gray.
"I think he's taken a step in that area as well as just the overall operation. That's what I've really looked for, for him in this time has been okay, really focusing on his lower half and his footwork and then also just running the show. Like, I'm not really judging does he make every single throw right now. Is every single ball perfectly accurate right now? Is he operating the offense at a high level? Yes, he is right now.”
