The Jaguars Need the Best Version of Lawrence in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to step into a more productive era of football with new faces at several critical positions in the front office and on the team. Still, even with all of the changes, the Jaguars need their franchise quarterback to be healthy and perform better this season.
Following minicamp, Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski noted how Trevor Lawrence has progressed so far this offseason.
“I think Trevor has progressed in a lot of ways, first and foremost, learning the offense. Like we talked about, it’s a lot to learn. There are a lot of layers, a lot of details, and that can hinder a guy’s play-speed or processing speed. I think as he’s continued to work at that and study, you can see the effect that it has physically in terms of playing fast, the confidence and comfortability, taking drops, techniques, fundamentals, those types of things that show up on seven-on-seven or team periods that might be easier to see on the field," Udinski said.
'But I think the mental growth as well as that physical growth, whether it’s the individual period or those fundamentals we’re working on, it all has come together to a level of comfortability that will be closer to what we get on game day. I think he knows, and we all know that it’s still ultimately not where he can be. It’s a work in progress, but I’m appreciative of the work he’s put in thus far.”
Udinski noted that he and Lawrence talk from time to time when they have a chance between Lawrence's repetitions. Lawrence's growth is pivotal to the Jaguars' chances of success this season and beyond.
“Yeah, there are little things here and there. Some are better done immediately after the play. Some are better done in the meeting room or at the end of practice or whenever the time is right, but he’s been really good about taking coaching and progressing and learning from one rep to the next, taking each rep as its own, so I’m fortunate to have a guy that is willing to do that in order to improve on a rep-to-rep basis or play-to-play basis or even rack-to-rack in between periods," Udinski said.
