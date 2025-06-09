The Jacksonville Jaguars' Most Critical Connection
Last season was marked by injuries, poor play and disappointment for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Few things went right for Jacksonville last season, leading to the many changes that ensued. Now under Liam Coen's leadership, the Jaguars are back to work, looking for improved results this season.
As a rookie, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. had one of the best rookie seasons of any player in his draft class. He did so while playing with a backup quarterback for most of the season, as Trevor Lawrence suffered several injuries last season.
With Lawrence now back, and healthy, he and Thomas are back to establishing what will be the most critical connection of the Jaguars' season. Jacksonville's offense will go as far as Lawrence and Thomas will take it this season.
“It’s been good. Getting to know each other, out here spending time with each other, staying after practice, and getting some extra throws in to have that chemistry with each other. It’s been super good to be able to bond with each other," Thomas said.
“I definitely feel like it’s growing each and every day, each and every practice. I feel like we’re all just coming out here to be the best that we can be, and we’re all just coming out here to get better. So, it’s going to grow."
Earlier this offseason, Lawrence noted that it has not taken much time for he and Thomas to be on the same page again. While it is early, Lawrence and Thomas both feel similarly about where they are at in their progression together. The two hope to pick up where they left off.
“Not a ton [of time]. Just getting back into throwing. I went a solid three-and-a-half-plus months without throwing with the shoulder deal. I started to throw a little bit before OTAs, I feel really good now. I feel like my arm is back in shape. I am getting sharper and sharper every day. I think it was more of that, not necessarily getting the chemistry back with B.T. [WR Brian Thomas Jr.]. I feel like we were just starting to get that last season, then I went down, and we didn’t finish the year together," Lawrence said.
