Assessing Where the Jaguars Stand After Minicamp
The Jacksonville Jaguars recently completed their first minicamp under Head Coach Liam Coen. Following minicamp, Coen assessed how the team progressed over the past few days.
“Yeah, I think you’re always pleased and you’re always wanting a little bit more. That’s the beauty of this time. You’re trying to establish a foundation of fundamentals, techniques, alignment, assignment, right? We’re not really judging as much, did he make the play or not? It’s, hey, can we break the huddle, or can we get a call in and go execute? I think you’re fairly pleased with where you’re at right now," Coen said.
With minicamp now out of the way, the players have a few weeks off before returning for training camp, where the real action takes place. Training camp is arguably the most critical part of the offseason for players, as it provides a valuable opportunity to improve while fully suited up.
However, the gap between the end of minicamp and training camp can go one of two ways for players. They can continue to improve while preparing for training camp, or they can deteriorate by failing to mentally and physically prepare for the rigors of training camp.
Coen explained what his message was to the players before they took time off before training camp.
“The work doesn’t stop. Go enjoy family and get away from it a little bit, but we’ve got a lot of work to do this summer. We’ve got to come back in the best possible physical shape that we can be in coming into training camp, not use training camp to get in shape. That’s got to be something that we’re hitting the ground running and able to just go once we get in here," Coen said.
"And they’ve got a lot of studying to do. They’ve got a lot of material to continue to cover, so that again, we’re not starting back at square one when we come back in training camp. We will, in fact, go back to install one, but install one may be a little heavier than install one this spring. So, ultimately, they’ve got some work to do this summer, and that was the message.”
