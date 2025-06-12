The Jaguars' Defense is Shining So Far in Minicamp
The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen to help gradually improve the team after years of little success. Coen's offensive brilliance is well-respected around the National Football League and was a key factor in the Jaguars' decision to hire him earlier this offseason.
Coen and the Jaguars believe they have one of the best quarterbacks in the league under center in Trevor Lawrence.
However, Lawrence was another reason the Jaguars hired Coen, as the Jaguars' front office hopes Coen can help Lawrence improve his play and solidify himself as one of the best quarterbacks. Like every other player in the league, Lawrence has room to grow, but Coen can help make that happen.
First, the Jaguars must get through the offseason, which they will use to prepare for the upcoming season. Following minicamp, Coen praised the Jaguars' defense for giving Lawrence and the offense stiff competition.
“Yeah, I think that those guys have had success, right? They’ve had success. They’ve had good defenses in the past in some ways, whether it be in the rush, playing some more vision zone, getting their hands on balls, being top 10 in the NFL in turnovers X amount of years ago," Coen said.
"Really just putting it all together and tweaking maybe a few things that ultimately Camp [Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile] wanted to do and felt were necessary for us to win games. Again, it’s really hard to simulate, are we a good tackling team right now? Are we good with block destruction? You can only practice that so much in this time. So, ultimately, so much of playing defense is just not staying blocked, and what your strain and finish and mentality are like. Yeah, we’re trying to train it, but you can’t quite possibly simulate it right now.”
Coen noted that the defense's early success has been good to see, but Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile has kindly poked fun at him and the offense.
“Yeah, he will. He will. They’ve done a good job, man. It’s always good to have back and forth, and I think the defense has really improved over the last week. You see a solid improvement out of these guys," Coen said.
