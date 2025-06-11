Jaguars' Liam Coen Shares Insight on Offensive Line
One of the key areas to monitor for the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason and throughout the fall is the offensive line. It is a group with a high ceiling but one that presents questions on its viability and consistency in 2025.
Key figures of the offensive line, including offensive tackles Walker Little and Anton Harrison, have plenty to prove ahead of the season. The Jaguars also brought in upgrades at center and left guard with Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari, respectively. In head coach Liam Coen's wide-zone system, the hope is that these players can see substantial improvement in their play this season.
However, one of the difficult aspects of offseason training activites and mandatory minicamps is the that there are no full contact sessions and won't be until training camp later this summer. When asked about how the offensive and defensive lines looked today, Coen said there was a rush from both groups, but the worst time to evaluate the offensive line properly was without pads
"It’s actually the worst time to play offensive line because there’s no surface area to touch," Coen said. "As much as we’d love to not admit, there’s holding that does occur in a professional way, and so it’s really difficult to play offensive line in these competitive situations that are primarily drop-back pass situations.
"If I was an OL in this setting, I’d be kind of annoyed."
Yet, Coen seemed appreciative of the offensive line group as a while despite the difficulties of evaluating in the present settings without full pads and contact. For him, Coen said the competition comes from getting to the their landmarks and moving quickly in drills.
"I think the competes for me have been more, okay, after we throw a pass maybe 10 yards down the field, are they bursting to go get down the field to practice the right habits that are going to hopefully continue on through training camp, through the season, and be just our style of play, the way we want those guys to play?" Coen explained. "It’s very difficult, like you mentioned, to see an actual physicality within either the run game or the pass-pro in these settings."
Coen also explained that he and his staff are holding off judgement of the offensive line group until the pads come on fully in training camp but appreciates the job the group of coaches up front have done with the players.
"I think Shaun [Sarrett], Keli’i [Kekuewa] and [Offensive Assistant] Trevor Mendelson have done a
nice job coaching that group up. Those guys have taken to it," Coen said. "They’ve taken to the competition, and ultimately, we’ll wait hold off on some of those judgements until we get to
training camp.”
