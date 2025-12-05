Jaguars Rule Out Two Starters For Colts Tilt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten some key pieces back from injury in recent weeks, and there is now an even clearer picture as they enter Week 14 vs, the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jaguars ruled just two players out for the Colts clash on Friday despite an extended injury list and a host of starters missing time in recent weeks. The only two players who won't suit up are safety Andrew Wingard and offensive tackle Walker Little, who have each missed the entire week of practice due to the concussion protocol.

Injury Report

With Little out, the Jaguars will start Cole Van Lanen at left tackle for the first time this season. Van Lanen stepped in for Little for over half of last week's win over the Tennessee Titans and has also started games at left guard, right guard, and right tackle.

As for Wingard, his injury means that even if Eric Murray is activated off injured reserve and officially comes back to the active roster by Saturday at 4 p.m., the Jaguars will see Antonio Johnson make another key start. Murray is questionable with a neck injury but has practiced all week long.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) greets familiar faces on the Houston Texans side after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Eric's a great leader and I've said before, he is a great communicator. Anytime you get a guy like that, that has that veteran presence, the toughness that he brings to the game, he's a physical guy. He's tackled his ass off this year," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said this week.

"He has done a great job being physical in the middle of the field and really separating guys from the football. So, I love that about his game. I love when he's out there because like I said, he's always bringing an edge to us, and he is a great communicator back there.”

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile walks off the field to be interviewed by media members after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Jaguars had four players listed as questionable: defensive tackle Arik Armstead (hand), Murray, defensive end Travon Walker (knee), and wide receiver Parker Washington (hip). Washington and Walker were limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, opening the door for them to have a chance to play in the biggest game of the season.

"You look at these games down the stretch are, like I mentioned the other day, limited options, limited opportunities," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen smiles to the crowd as he walks of the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"And even though we see these guys again, I definitely think there's a heightened sense of awareness. You want to go play, you want to compete in games like this, ultimately, so we'll see. We’ve got to make sure that we're doing right by those guys and what's best for our team, though.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.