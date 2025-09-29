What Jaguars' Liam Coen Said About Heated Exchange With 49ers' Robert Saleh
The Liam Coen-Robert Saleh got plenty more interesting after the Jacksonville Jaguars' statement 26-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
After Coen's post-game handshake with 49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan, the broadcast cameras caught Coen having a fiery exchange with Saleh and being pulled away from him by Jaguars staffers and center Robert Hainsey.
Asked about the exchange post-game, Coen did not divulge what was said, though it does not take a rocket scientist to determine the issue.
"Not a big deal. Just keep that between us ... Just going to keep that between us right now, that is it," Coen said
49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan was also asked about the exchange post-game.
"No. I will try to clear it up but I didn't see what happend, so I am not sure. I don't think he should be that sensitive about it, but it is what it is. Not to worried about it," Shanahan said.
The post-game dust-up comes on the heels of Saleh accusing Coen and the Jaguars of legal sign-stealing earlier this week.
Saleh's Comments
“Liam [Coen] and his staff, a couple of guys coming from Minnesota, they’ve got a—legally—a really advanced signal stealing type system where they always find a way to put themselves in an advantageous situation," Saleh said. "They do a great job with it. They formation you to try to find any nugget they can. So we’ve got to be great with our signals and we’ve got to be great with our communication to combat some of the tells that we might give on the field."
“They’re almost elite in that regard. That whole entire tree. From Sean [McVay], to Kevin O’Connell, to all those guys, they all do it. So, there’s challenges. They’re gonna catch us in some situations where they have the advantage and we just gotta play good, sound, fundamental football and do our best to execute.”
Coen was naturally asked about Saleh's comments on Friday morning.
“Yeah, I'm not going to speak on that fully right now, have a huge game for us coming up this weekend. We've got a great defense that we've got to go and attack and that's where our whole mindset and mentality is right now," Coen said.
