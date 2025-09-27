Jaguars vs. 49ers Roundtable: Preview, Predictions And More
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off against one of the NFL's undefeated squads this Sunday, taking a trip to the West Coast to face the San Francisco 49ers.
To give you our full, comprehensive preview of Week 4, our team of writers has come together to give our predictions and weigh in on the game's biggest questions.
1) Who wins the chess match: Shanahan or Campanile?
John Shipley: This is a tough one. Outside of a few isolated reps against Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, the Jaguars' defense has been one of the NFL's best. But this is also the best play-caller, scheme, and quarterback they have faced so far this season.
I think Campanile will have his unit prepared, but it would not surprise me to see the defense fall back down to earth some this weekend unless they continue to generate turnovers at a historic rate.
Andy Quach: The 49ers have allowed double-digit pressures in all three games so far, including 20 to the Arizona Cardinals with Mac Jones starting under center. Kyle Shanahan likes to wear down opposing defenses and use his playmakers to generate yards after the catch. His offensive approach is pretty similar to what the Jaguars have been seeing in practice under Liam Coen this year.
Jacksonville has been a solid tackling team this season and has the speed and athleticism necessary to keep the Niners in front of them. I think Anthony Campanile will continue to play a bend-don't-break method, happy to let McCorkle Jones or Brock Purdy try to beat them consistently against a fierce pass rush. The Jaguars' run defense will have to step up versus Christian McCaffrey, but I think schematically and personnel-wise, Camp's squad has the edge in this one.
Jared Feinberg: It is so difficult to defend Shanahan's wide zone system that forces all 11 players on an opposing defense to keep their heads on a swivel. This is going to be one of the most difficult games Campanile's defense will have this season, but there is something different about the way his group is playing.
The 49ers may have Christian McCaffrey and Ricky Pearsall as their top playmakers, though this is a healthy Jaguars defense that is playing inspired football and is second in the NFL in EPA per play allowed. I hate doubting Ole Shanny, but I have more confidence in Campanile this weekend.
2) Does the Jaguars' passing game make any progress against this defense?
John Shipley: I do not think so. I did not think last week was going to be the week the passing game got its stuff together, either, and I saw nothing against the Texans to make me think it will change this week against an incredibly similar defense in terms of structure, play-style, and level of physicality.
I think it will be another tough week for a passing game that has yet to put a full game together. Some flashes have been there, but consistency has evaded the Jaguars completely for a number of reasons: drops, penalties, mental mistakes and missed assignments, and up-and-down quarterback play. That is a lot to clean up in one week.
Andy Quach: Liam Coen highlighted earlier this week that San Francisco likes to drop a surplus into coverage, get pressure with a four-man front, and force opposing quarterbacks to dissect the defense with methodical short and medium passes. Trevor Lawrence has never been shy to bomb downfield before, but this season, he's been more content with trusting the game plan and working through his initial progressions.I think Coen's designs have the capability to poke holes in the Niners' defense.
T-Law will have to remain patient and try to suppress his penchant for squeezing in tight-window throws in this one. He can dink and dunk his way to victory in Week 4, but he'll have to play a clean game to avoid giving San Fran their first takeaway of the season. I expect him to have decent yardage and a nice completion percentage in this one (and yes, that is counting on the wide receivers to clean up their drop issue).
Jared Feinberg: What is impressive is that the Jaguars are eighth in the NFL in yards per game on offense and have a negative EPA per play of -0.04: an example of the inconsistencies of this group with so much talent. Facing the second and fourth-ranked defenses in points per game and EPA per play does not bode well for Jacksonville.
However, the 49ers have yet to face an offense like Liam Coen's group, and with Nick Bosa out for the season, it could provide an ample opportunity for an offensive line that has been stout to start the year, giving Trevor Lawrence ample time in the pocket. Progress should be made this weekend.
3) Score prediction?
John Shipley: I have picked the Jaguars each week so far, but that changes this week. A tough road trip against a defense that is humming at the same time the Jaguars' offense is struggling leads me to believe the Jaguars drop this one 27-23.
Andy Quach: I've picked the Jaguars in all three games so far. They've burned me once, in a highly disappointing fashion, but that game did feature some circumstances that would have been impossible to predict. This one's a bit tougher. Jacksonville has yet to win on the road and hasn't claimed victory on the West Coast in several years.
The injury report is leaning heavily in their favor, though. The Niners might be undefeated, but they've eked out three uninspiring wins, including one versus the New Orleans Saints. I'm riding with the Jaguars once again in a narrow, relatively low-scoring affair. Jacksonville takes it, 24-17.
Jared Feinberg: Momentum has a way of things for an NFL franchise, and it is swinging well for both the Jaguars and 49ers. The biggest key in this game will be the injury of Nick Bosa: how does this defense respond without him? Jacksonville's pass protection, which has allowed the second-fewest pressures in football, an offensive progression, paired with a sound defensive approach against Shanahan's offense, could power Jacksonville to a huge win in Santa Clara.
This will be another tough, physical, and close bout on the West Coast. Jaguars 23, 49ers 20.
